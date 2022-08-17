Gus Pantazes died peacefully on Aug. 5, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho, in the good care of the staff at Bridgeview. He was 89 years old.
Only several years before, Gus was known as a “man about town” in Sun Valley. He could be spotted on the early Mountain Rides bus from Elkhorn; in the Konditorei serenading the employees (in the style of Bing Crosby, whom he resembled); in The Community Library (he loved newspapers and history); in the cafeteria at St. Luke’s, or on the front pew at the 8 a.m. service at St. Thomas, humming. Gus was born in Chicago in 1933, served in the Army during the Korean War, and at one point worked as an illustrator for advertisements. His was preceded in death by his sister, Clara Dolas (June 2021), and is survived by his beloved niece, Evelyn Dolas, who lives in Burley.
