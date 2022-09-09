Gregory Peter Londos passed away on Aug. 27, 2022, in Hemet, California. He was born on April 30, 1959, in Athens, Greece, and was adopted at the age of 3 by his parents, George and Irene Londos from Riverside, California.
After high school, Greg pursued his education in college and eventually became a highly successful finish carpenter. He had his own business and worked in finish carpentry for over 30 years.
During his career, Greg became a loving father to three children. He was the best provider to his children, and he adored his family. In his spare time, Greg loved singing, especially karaoke. He also enjoyed the great outdoors and took many camping and backpacking trips. Greg was very family oriented and loved spending time with his family most of all. Greg was the best “Papou” to his grandsons. He was an amazing man with the biggest heart and he will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, George and Irene Londos. He is survived by his brother, Alex (Diana) Londos; his children, Sara (Christopher) DiLorenzo, Jason (Angie) Londos, and Katy (Jake) Londos; his grandsons, Carson DiLorenzo, Aiden DiLorenzo, and Milo DiLorenzo; and his two granddaughters on the way, Hailey Londos and Angeline Bunce, along with several cousins and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Mountain Vista Chapel in Ely, Nevada, on Sept. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Ely City Cemetery. Please visit the mortuary website to leave your condolences at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/hemet-ca/gregory-londos-10906372
Commented