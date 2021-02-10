Gregory “Greg” Walter Plowman of Hailey—devoted husband, father of three, stepfather of one, grandfather of four and master woodworker—died in the presence of loved ones at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, following a skiing accident on Bald Mountain. He was 66 years old.
Greg was born in Cadillac, Mich., on March 2, 1954, the third child of Walter Robert Plowman and Faye Amelia Plowman (née Tabbutt). He graduated from East Lansing High School and attended Michigan State University for one year. He worked briefly at a bicycle shop before learning woodworking, the art he practiced for the rest of his life. He was a craftsman. His tables, beds, boxes, chests, cabinets and carvings are strong, graceful and expressive.
Greg married Pamela Pike on Jan. 3, 1976. Together they had three children. Greg and Pamela lived in Gainesville, Fla., Santa Cruz, Calif., and Ventura, Calif., before moving to Hailey in 1987. They divorced in 1998.
Greg married Sheila on Sept. 27, 2003. He was Sheila’s rock, the love of her life and her best friend. He was an endlessly thoughtful husband, kind, accepting and loving. A beautiful person, quiet yet deeply spiritual and grounded.
Greg and Sheila embraced each other’s children and extended families. To the end of his life, Greg and Sheila spent Thanksgivings with their children, his grandchildren, his former wife, Pamela, and Pamela’s extended family.
Greg formed an inseparable bond with Jerome Scher, his friend of 25 years. Together they built cabinets and furniture, rode mountain bikes and snowboarded. They started a business and operated it together for 14 years.
Greg sang and played the bass guitar. For the last six years of his life, he met weekly with his friends Steve Bezdeka, Vance Hanawalt and Ted Macklin, along with Jerome, to make music and enjoy each other’s company.
Greg built loving bonds with his family. He made woodcrafts for his wives and children: a child’s building blocks, a wedding box, a bed, a desk, a gate. The night before a special occasion often found him working to perfect his gift. They became treasured heirlooms. He delighted in his grandchildren, and they adored him.
Greg was as gentle to his family and friends as he was exacting in his craft. He rarely spoke a critical word. He often said, “I find joy in being useful,” and he lent his hands to many a meal, remodel and move. More than useful, he was a joy to the ones he loved.
Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Faye; his father, Walter, and his stepmother, Edna. He is survived by his wife, Sheila; former wife, Pamela; children, Jonathan, Tenaya and Asia; stepson, Luca; son-in-law, Nathan, and daughter-in-law, Ayako; grandchildren, Dashiell, Sadie, James and Hazel; sisters, Sherry and Teresa; niece, Amy, and nephews Andy and Ty; and grandnieces and grandnephews.
An outdoor celebration of Greg’s life will be held on March 2. Please email weloveyougplowdude@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
