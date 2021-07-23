Gloria D. Carlton, 75, peacefully passed away June 21, 2021, at her home in Hailey, Idaho, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Gloria was an avid outdoors woman who loved hiking in the mountains, cross country skiing, horseback riding and camping. No matter what the activity, she was rarely seen without her beloved dog Kona. After a single visit to Idaho, she fell in love with the countryside and moved from Virginia to Idaho in 1995.
As a community activist, she fought to protect the natural surroundings and wildlife of Idaho and often expressed her views in editorials. Whether it was her career as a senior caretaker or her personal sacrifices to help others in need, she was always there for friends and family and always with a bright smile on her face. When disasters such as hurricane Katrina in New Orleans struck, Gloria was always one of the first to volunteer to help cleanup and rebuild.
Gloria is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Byron and Wendy Dyke of Florida, her nephew, his wife and son Justin, Barby and Ambrose Moro of Florida, her niece Emily Dyke of California, and her niece Amanda Nagy of Idaho. Gloria requested no memorial service be held and that any memorial contributions be made to Wood River Land Trust in Hailey, Idaho, or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley.
Commented