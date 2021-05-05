Glenn Rice, Jr., 83, a resident of Gooding and formerly of the Wood River Valley, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home in Gooding.
Born to Glenn and Charlotte Rice of Hailey in 1936, Glenn excelled in life graduating as Salutatorian of Hailey High School, class of 1954, and continuing his education at the College of Idaho before enlisting in the U.S. Navy.
A decorated Vietnam Veteran, Glenn would spend the next 23 years serving his country, finding the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Noriko (Charlotte), and raising a family before retiring as a USN Lieutenant and returning home to the Wood River Valley.
He would fulfill not only his dream of owning and operating Rice Electric, a respected, successful electrical contracting business, but the family’s dreams as well by helping wife Noriko open the famous Croy Street Café in Hailey. Glenn, still not ready to retire, would then return to his roots by accepting a position with the State of Idaho as Blaine County Electrical Inspector, where he would finish his long and successful career.
Glenn finally retired and spent his days doing what he loved most: fishing from the deck of his summer home at Magic reservoir, where he planted many trees and shrubs, gardening, spending time with family and making the world a better place to live.
Glenn Rice, Jr. is preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Charlotte (Howard) Rice; brothers Richard, Howard and John; and sisters Mary, Elizabeth, Alice and Stella.
Glenn will be remembered and loved forever by his surviving wife Noriko and sons, Glenn III “Tom”, and Jim (Angie).
The family would like to thank Demaray Funeral Service of Gooding, for providing cremation services and support during this difficult time.
A celebration of life for Glenn Rice, Jr. was scheduled but has been temporarily postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
