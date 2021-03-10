Glenn left us from his home on Kauai. He is survived by his dedicated wife, Kathy (Fasani) Gerrish, Kapaa, Hawaii; his loving son, Justin (Heather) Gerrish, Carbondale, Colo., and Justin’s children, Jordan Shelton, Fort Collins, Colo., and Taylor Kennedy, Mar Vista, Calif.; brothers, Harold (Charlene) Gerrish, Aptos, Calif., and Stephen (Barb) Gerrish, Hailey, Idaho; and an extensive family of cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.
Glenn was born in Hollywood, Calif., and attended Palo Alto High School (1970). He excelled in academics and athletics, and played guitar with friends in The Skiffle Blues garage band. He had a long and successful career as a mobile diesel mechanic, first in Ventura, Calif., working in the California oil fields and later as the fleet mechanic for O. Thronas Concrete, Lawai, Hawaii, from 1988 until his “retirement” in 2018.
“Big Daddy” will be remembered by so many lifelong friends, young and old, as a gentle giant. His dedication to hard work in his profession as a heavy-duty mechanic and his passion for creating custom Koa furniture were admired by all who knew him, and set a good example for the next generation.
Moving to Southern California in the early 1970s to live at Hollywood Beach, he and Kathy and Justin built an extended family of lifelong friends. He enjoyed decades of pure enjoyment, living life on his own terms, scuba diving the Channel Islands, skiing the Sierras, camping, hunting, surfing, trips to Mexico, riding his Harley and cooking Kalua Pig on the beach for friends. His quest for fun and clean living led him and Kathy to Kauai in 1988, where he was blessed with warm water, amazing waves, ample work and the respect of new friends. He and Kathy made sure their winters included skiing at Mammoth and Sun Valley. He was able to shift his schedule to take time to chase big waves, although his pursuit of the perfect wave also led to a growing list of injuries.
Unfortunately for those of us who loved him, he was unable to heal from his injuries. This loss has created a void in our hearts that can only be filled by … more surfing! Or, participating in whatever leisure activities you find enjoyable, reminding ourselves of his example to live, love, laugh and be kind and generous. Teach others to enjoy all life has to offer. Pass it on.
Please join in the celebrations of his life. His friends will gather in a paddle-out at Hollywood Beach, Calif., later in March 2021 and they will gather for a Thanksgiving 2021 luau in Kapaa, Hawaii. If you feel the need, make a donation to the Kauai Food Bank.
Commented