Updated: November 3, 2021 @ 3:31 pm
November 3, 2021
Gilbert Leonard Farr, 101, of Bellevue, Idaho, died October 29, 2021.
Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, at www.woodriverchapel.com.
