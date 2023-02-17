Gibbons, Natalie J. (Stebbins), died surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 8, 2023, of natural causes.
Beloved wife of the late William P. Gibbons. Loving mother of Amy G. Taylor of Ketchum, Idaho, Jonathan D. Gibbons and his wife, Susan Halsted, of Lake Forest, Calif., and William P. Gibbons Jr. of California. Grandmother "Natty" of Justin Blake Taylor, Leah Van Ness Taylor and Lincoln McNulty. Great-grandmother of Owen, Mason, William "River" and Adelaide McNulty of Ketchum, Idaho. Natalie was the daughter of the late Herbert Augustus Stebbins and Sarah E. Stebbins (O’Rourke). She was the sister of the late Suzanne Powell, Sally O’Brien and Herbert A. Stebbins Jr.
Natalie grew up in Milton, Massachusetts, and summered in North Scituate, Massachusetts. She graduated from Jean d’Arc Academy in Milton, Massachusetts, and Garland Junior College in Boston, Massachusetts, where she made lifelong friends. Natalie and Bill were married in 1955 and raised their family in Westwood, Massachusetts. Natalie enjoyed golf, tennis, paddle tennis, skiing, daily walks and especially her time spent near the ocean.
She was a former member of The Ace of Clubs, The Algonquin Club of Boston, Hatherly Country Club, Woodland Country Club and The Milton Hoosic Club. After Bill’s passing in 2013, Natalie moved from her home of 58 years in Westwood, Massachusetts, to live with her children. She spent winters with Jon and Susan in California and late spring and summers with Amy and her family in Sun Valley, Idaho. Natalie loved all animals but had a soft spot for Fenway the cat. She also had a special appreciation for ice cream--it was Brigham’s in the East and Toni’s Sun Valley Ice Cream in the West. Gracious, kind, optimistic, Natalie was a beautiful person inside and out. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services will be private.
Commented