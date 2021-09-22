Gerry K. Nobuyama passed away on Sept. 15, 2021, peacefully at home in Ketchum with his wife, Diane, and his dog, Nessa, by his side. Gerry was born to Kiyo and Tats Nobuyama on Aug. 10, 1948, in Ontario, Oregon.
Gerry was an only child but had a large extended family in Ontario. He attended schools in Ontario and graduated from high school in 1966. He attended and graduated from the College of Idaho in 1970. He had many jobs during high school and college, including working at Tipco Produce.
He lived in Pocatello, Idaho, where he was a car salesman. He later moved to Ketchum where he was the manager of Gerry’s Food and Deli in Ketchum for many years. For many locals, this was a daily stop for a quick lunch, gas or supplies. He always had a good joke to share and the latest news about town. This was the classic corner store experience that is very hard to find nowadays. Many of us looked forward to a trip to Gerry’s and came away feeling better about our day. He later went to work for Dane’s Sheetmetal.
Gerry was an avid reader. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, fishing and watching NASCAR and football, as well as his favorite old TV shows. He was a big fan of the Steelers and the Boise State Broncos and really enjoyed sitting down to watch a game. He was a proud individual and a very kind and gentle man and was very respectful.
He married his beloved wife Diane in 1992. They had a happy marriage for more than 29 years.
Gerry loved our dogs (Boogie, Anna and Nessa) and many cats, including Sunny and Francis.
Gerry enjoyed family gatherings and we enjoyed his sense of humor and his care about others. He would always ask about friends and family members. Before any holiday meal he would always raise a glass to “absent friends,” those who had passed. This was an honorable tradition and his way of keeping memories alive. We will do our best to keep this tradition going.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, Kiyo and Tats; his mother-in-law, Carmen Palmer; his aunt, Sandy Chandler; his good friends Mike Wirth and “Murph,” Glen Muirbrook; and several extended family aunts and uncles.
Gerry faced huge challenges over the past several years with his kidney disease and several major surgeries and hospital stays. He met these challenges with unwavering braveness and amazing strength and good humor.
Gerry is survived by his loving wife, Diane Palmer Nobuyama; brother and sister-in-law, Vaughn and Jill Palmer; his niece and her family, Mariah, Mike and Ember Thorpe; his uncle, Martin Chandler; his sons, Ryan and Cody; his nephew and his family, Graham and Heather Watanabe and their daughters, Edie and Scottie, and nephew, Shoji Watanabe; and his extended, loving family in Ontario.
I’d like to thank the Magic Valley Kidney Institute, St. Luke’s Hospitals in Wood River, Twin Falls and Boise, Dr. Robert Hall, Tim from Salt Lake Express, Serenity Care Hospice and his caregivers at the end of his journey, as well as our family and friends who have been with us every step of the way.
If you care to donate in his name please send it to the National Kidney Foundation at 3707 North Canyon Road, Suite 1D, Provo, Utah, 84604. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Rotary Park in Ketchum starting at 2:00 p.m. Food and drinks will be served. We invite all who would like to attend to join us. Please bring chairs and any thoughts or stories you would like to share. Remembrances may be left at Wood River Chapel.
You will be missed by all.
