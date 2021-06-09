Gerald (Jerry) Dale Sherman passed away June 2, 2021, in his sleep from natural causes, at his home in Hagerman, Idaho. His family was by his side. He was 96.
He was born March 14, 1924, in Tremonton, Utah, to Lewis Sherman and Bessie Bowcutt Sherman.
He married Lola Firth, who preceded him in death, then married Gail Leitzel, and later divorced. He lived in many places, including Mexico; Arizona; northern Idaho; Hagerman, Idaho; and Bellevue, Idaho. He and Lola had three boys, Bob Sherman, Terry Sherman and Glenn Sherman. Glenn is the only surviving child.
Jerry was quite the character! He was an avid hunter and fisherman. If it flew it died! He enjoyed traveling to Mexico and deep-sea fishing. He was a fishing and hunting guide to many, including Ernest Hemingway and Gary Cooper. He spent many a day camping on the Salmon River catching his limit always! Then he would cook it up for all to enjoy.
He loved his grandchildren and would load them into his airplane. He always had a six-pack of beer and smoked salmon. No matter how early the flight was, they had to crack a beer for him! That’s just the way he was. We’ve also been told that he would take them to Glenn’s Grocery in Bellevue, where he’d buy a six-pack of “stubbies” and water them down and give them to them. He is known for teaching them how to drink and cuss. That’s just the way he was.
He is survived by his son, Glenn (Amy) Sherman of Arizona; granddaughter Kristin (Ken Oakeson) Sherman of Boise; grandson Brad Sherman of Boise; granddaughter Tonia (Brent) Crocker of Wendell; granddaughter Misha (Chris) Stewart of Boise; great-grandchildren, Dakota Crocker, Aubree, Creed and Bridger Feight and Parker Sherman Mayle; his sister, Beverly (Marion) Hylton and her children and grandchildren, including Jerry’s favorite, Kyler Hylton of Alaska. They were hunting and fishing buddies.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola; brother, Don; and sons Bob and Terry.
Graveside services were held at the Bellevue Cemetery on Tuesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. His favorite songs that he requested, both by Willie Nelson, were played: “Nothing I Can Do About It Now” and “Goin’ Home.”
Fly high, Grampa!
