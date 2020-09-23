Gerald B. Bashaw Jr., known to most as Jerry, passed in the early minutes of Sept. 11, 2020, at the age of 87.
Born in Portland, Ore., on June 19, 1933, Jerry was the only son and middle child of Irma Thiele and Gerald B. Bashaw Sr. He graduated from high school and in 1951 enlisted in the Coast Guard. When asked about his time on the icebreaker USCG Northwind, Jerry would share stories of the icy cold, crossing into the Arctic Circle and feeding sandwiches to polar bears.
Upon his honorable discharge, Jerry attended the University of Oregon, where he joined the Sigma Chi fraternity and majored in industrial engineering. He married Audrey E. Canon and moved to Battle Creek, Mich., where they had their first child, Carrie. Later, Jerry and his family moved to Southern California, where their second child, Brett, was born. In California, Jerry started the manufacturing companies Aurora Modular Industries and Modtech Inc.
After retiring, he and Audrey moved north to their favorite ski spot in Blaine County, where Jerry became interested in the agricultural business. His ranch in Picabo, Idaho, proved to be one of his favorite business ventures. Jerry spent the later part of his life running the ranch, buying tractors and arguing with the neighbors.
Known for his strong opinions and love of classic cars, Jerry never missed a car show and spent a lot of time restoring them. He enjoyed being out and about in the Wood River Valley, occasionally venturing beyond state lines to visit his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in California and friends in the surrounding states and to attend other car shows.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Audrey Dines; his son, Brett; his son’s wife, Trish; and his grandchildren, Sidney, Trenton and Madison.
He will be missed.
A memorial service will be held in spring after the pandemic. Inquiries may be made to Brett Bashaw at Bashawb2@gmail.com.
