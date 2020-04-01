George R. Spence

George Robert Spence passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020.
Born March 21, 1927, in Garfield, Utah, to William Charles and Esther Olmstead Spence, he was the eldest of two boys (Charles, deceased). Raised in Salt Lake City, he attended East High School and the University of Utah. He moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, in 1970. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a proud veteran of the World War II U.S. Army Air Corps—4th Army Division.
He is survived by his sons, Jon (Arleen), Robert, Jim (Shari) and Stephen, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Spence (Jan. 20, 2020).
Due to current conditions, a private family graveside service was held at the Hailey Cemetery. Memories or photos may be shared at woodriverchapel.com.
