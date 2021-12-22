Geoffrey Sjoberg

Soar on, Geoff! Our hearts ache, you left us too soon and will be sorely missed.
Born in Santa Barbara, California, Nov. 19, 1958, Geoff was raised in Manhattan Beach, California. Geoff spent his childhood with his many friends swimming in the Pacific Ocean, bike riding on the strand, playing baseball, street hockey, and attending Dodgers baseball and Kings Hockey games. To know Geoff was to love Geoff, as he made friends easily. He was a good listener and his keen sense of humor, quick wit, insightfulness, and unique perspectives on all topics made conversations with him beyond interesting. He was extraordinarily creative with a beautiful mind.
Throughout life, his interests were sports, weather, birds, trees, music, and planes. From a young age he would watch airplanes take off and land at LAX with his dad. He loved music and taught himself to play guitar. He studied meteorology in college while learning to fly, and by 20 obtained his private pilot's license and decided to pursue that full time. It was then he met his future wife, Lisa. Their first date was a flight to Catalina Island with Geoff performing all sorts of aerobatics, it was her first time in an airplane, and she wasn’t able to find the "bag" while flying upside down, so upon landing, they spent hours cleaning the airplane. In 1979-1980, Geoff obtained his instrument, commercial, flight instructor, multi-engine, instrument instructor, and seaplane ratings. In 1980, Geoff and Lisa peddled their bicycles through Canada from Banff to Jasper across to Prince Rupert, down Vancouver Island, along the Washington, Oregon, California coast to San Francisco. A year later they moved to Sun Valley and Geoff quickly obtained his commercial glider rating and went to work for Sun Valley Soaring as a tow and glider pilot. He also worked for Salmon Air Taxi chartering flights throughout Idaho, including extensive backcountry and remote mountain airstrip operations. He loved this type of flying!
In 1985, he received his Airline Transport Pilot rating and flew for WestAir, Fresno and Alaska Aeronautical Industries in Anchorage, Alaska, but decided he’d rather live in the mountains of Idaho than a big city.
Geoff lived life to the fullest; he climbed 40+ peaks over 10,000 feet, skied, and played hockey. Geoff was an avid animal lover and always surrounded by his beloved dogs! He had a passion for finding dogs that needed a home and providing them the love and attention they deserved, sometimes caring for up to four at a time.
In 1992, his son Zak was born, and Geoff embraced fatherhood as a natural! Zak was the light of his life, and they went everywhere together. Geoff taught Zak hockey and baseball, took him flying, and guided him as Zak followed in his footsteps to become a pilot himself. Geoff was so proud of his son and the man he became, considering him his greatest joy and accomplishment.
Geoff was soulful, genuine, and true and left an imprint on this Earth. Healthy most his life, this past year he had open heart surgery and recently began having seizures. His last seizure was the one that took him from us. He is survived by his son, Zak Sjoberg; ex-wife and close friend, Lisa Sjoberg; and his many friends. He was preceded in death by this father, mother and brother. He will live forever within our hearts and never be forgotten.
