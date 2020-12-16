Born Oct. 1, 1951. Died Dec. 7, 2020
Gary died from a heart attack in Monta Crista, Colo., where he moved 12 years ago to be near his daughter, Wendy; son-in-law, Kevin; and two grandchildren, Kody and Wyatt Hansen. Being born and raised in Idaho, he grew up loving hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. He always told the greatest stories. There wasn’t anything that he wouldn’t or couldn’t do.
He put his own life on hold to care for his grandmother during her last months. He put his life on hold again when his mother, Jahaza Patterson, needed help caring for his father, Lorin Patterson, as his dad struggled and lost the battle with Parkinson’s. Gary even conquered and won his battle with alcoholism.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lorin David Patterson; niece, Heidi Patterson; and grandnephew, Hyde Roberson.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Wendy Hansen, and her husband, Kevin Hansen; granddaughter, Kody Hansen and grandson, Wyatt Hansen; sisters Paula Lee, June Stocking and Pat Parke; and brothers Ron Patterson and Bill Patterson.
Services in Colorado will be on Jan. 9, 2021. His ashes will be brought back to Idaho so that he can be buried next to his father at the Carey, Idaho, cemetery sometime in the spring or summer of 2021.
