Gary J. Boeser

The celebration of life for Gary Boeser will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18. Meet at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden Event Lawn by the Long Memorial Pavilion. Bring low back chairs if you don’t want to sit in the grass. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided.
