Gary J. Boeser

4/20/1940-6/13/2023
Gary was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 20, 1940. He was the second of three children, splitting the births of his sisters, Nancy, and Judith. Many considered Gary to be an expert mechanic and a fiercely independent perfectionist.
Gary’s affinity for adventure and machines started early, first at age 6 with a bright red scooter that he would ride down the street in front of his home, as the neighbor’s dog chased happily in his wake. He continued later with his adventures owning multiple motorcycles, hot rods, and a couple of prized Porsches.
Gary was educated at the University of Minnesota and recruited by International Business Machines, where he gained an appreciation for electronics and technology. Gary left IBM to become an Army Airborne Ranger, training in Fort Benning, Georgia.
Following his military service, Gary travelled west to pursue one of his loves, alpine skiing. He found the community of Sun Valley, became a ski instructor, built a home, and met many of the locals who would become his second family. Gary left teaching for a sales position with Beconta, a ski equipment distributor out of New York. He represented multiple product lines and travelled extensively through Europe, where he cultivated a lifelong appreciation for the arts.
In 1993, when Beconta closed, Gary shifted his professional focus to his passion for fast cars, becoming a top sales representative with Smith Optics. Gary worked to enhance the performance and safety of top motorcycle and race car drivers around the world, selling a revolutionary product, Smith Roll-Offs.
As his final professional act, Gary created a technology company called Performance Boat Services that provided technology services to boat owners and homeowners throughout Blaine County.
Over the years, Gary’s van could often be seen in Ketchum at the Pioneer, Mama Inez, or Louie’s Pizza—or in Hailey at the Snow Bunny drive through. Many would hear Gary’s bass heavy, custom soundtrack thunder past, as he and his dog, Emma Jean, made their rounds.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, Gilbert Boeser and Dorothy (Johnson) Boeser. He is survived by his sisters, Nancy Haney of Boulder, Colorado, and Judith Erickson of Richfield, Minnesota; four nieces, Bambi, Holly, Maria, and Natasha; and one nephew, Frank.
Gary’s remains were interred at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A service in Hailey will be announced later.
