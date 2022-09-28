On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, Gary Crowe passed away at the age of 74, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Sheila Bunker.
Gary was born on Aug. 16, 1948, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Gerald and Cecile Crowe, the youngest of two children. He attended primary schools in Las Vegas and graduated from Western High School in 1966. He followed his love of the beach and surfing to attend Church College of Hawaii, now BYU Hawaii, ultimately graduating from Brigham Young University, Provo, in 1971. At his father’s passing in 1988, he and his sister purchased the family business, Standard Wholesale Supply Company, established in 1932, selling electrical, plumbing and mining supplies. Gary had been part of the company since his college graduation.
Standard Wholesale thrived through the construction boom of the 1990s with a loyal team of employees under Gary’s leadership. In 2004, Gary sold the business at the height of its success to a Fortune 500 company and officially retired in 2006. The business was so monumental to the growth of Las Vegas that the famous Standard Wholesale sign now resides in the Neon Museum alongside several of the city’s most historic signs. Gary remained close with his staff and customers throughout the rest of his life.
He met his future wife, Susan, in 1975, they were married in 1981 and honeymooned in Sun Valley. They were blessed with two children, a daughter, Drue, and a son, Will. Gary and Susan loved to explore and gave the gift of world travel to their children.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and wildlife conservationist. In summer, he and Susan often fished in Alaska and when fall came, he was hunting birds in Arizona or South Dakota with his beloved dogs, Hank and Clem; as well as big game in Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. As a lifelong golfer, he was a fierce adversary on the course, but always a gentleman with love and respect for the game. He grew up surfing in California and Hawaii, and rediscovered his love of surfing again at age 50. His favorite surf beach was San Onofre and was an honorary member of the Hawaiian Surf Club. In winter, the Crowes were skiing in Brian Head, Utah, Park City or Tahoe. Gary and Susan moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, in 2006, where Baldy became his new office.
In Las Vegas, Gary served on multiple boards of area nonprofits and was active in numerous trade organizations. He served as President of the local Lions Club and later, served all the chairs of the Las Vegas Southwest Rotary Club. He was on the board of the Las Vegas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, receiving the Silver Beaver Award from the council for his contributions to the Boy Scouts. The Silver Beaver is the highest volunteer award in scouting. He also served on the board of the Las Vegas Springs Reserve and was an area director for the Christmas in April project. The Board of Trustees of the Western Folklife Center in Elko, Nevada, was a labor of love through 2010. He most recently served on the board for Trailing of the Sheep.
Though exhaustively attentive in his duties, it never stopped him from radiating his warmth and quick-witted humor. He often convincingly led people along through dubious stories, only breaking his deadpan face to finally let you know he was fibbing. He made everyone feel seen and cared about, because he genuinely cared. His ability to make lifelong friends in minutes, and work any room with grace, led his family to dub him “Senator Crowe.”
He was truly one of a kind and will be missed. Thank you to all who loved him, as he loved you. He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Drue Crowe Scherer (Jeremy) of Hailey; and son, Will Crowe of Sun Valley.
Services will be held on Oct. 2 at River Run Lodge, 2 p.m. A block of rooms has been reserved at Sun Valley Lodge for anyone traveling from out of town. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Western Folklife Center in Elko, Nevada.
Commented