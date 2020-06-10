A graveside memorial service for Galen L. Hanselman will be held at the Ketchum Cemetery on June 15 at 11 a.m. As per governor’s orders, only 50 people will be allowed to gather at the graveside. If you would like to attend, but are not a close friend or family member, please consider attending from the distance of your vehicle.
In addition, there will be a service in mid to late July at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, as well as a fly-in at Smiley Creek. Please consider which service is best for you to attend.
Marc Hanselman, proalpineguide@gmail.com, 208-720-6369.
