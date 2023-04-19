With much sadness, the family of Gale “Gub” Mix, 89, of St. George, Utah, announces his passing on March 16, 2023. He died peacefully in his home with his wife Carol by his side.
Mix was born in Moscow, Idaho, on May 31, 1933, to Gale Mix and Doris (Brower) Mix.
He graduated from Moscow High School and attended the University of Idaho. His early business career was in the radio and television industry, including ownership of radio stations in Moscow and Puyallup, Washington, and a stint as news director of the NBC TV station in Boise, Idaho. This was followed by ownership and management of auto dealerships in Moscow and Mountain Home, Idaho, and Honolulu, Hawaii. In 1972 he opened manufactured housing dealerships in three north Idaho locations, Moscow, Lewiston, and Coeur d’Alene, becoming the state’s largest factory-built housing retailer. In 1984 he turned to consulting and opened Manufactured Housing Services, Inc., and became the executive director for the industry in Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and, a few years later, Arizona. In addition to handling all industry interests in those states, he lobbied for state and national efforts in Washington, D.C. In 1991, Mix created the first National Manufactured Housing Convention located at the former Desert Inn Resort in Las Vegas. He continued to own and operate the convention until 1999 when he sold it to the industry’s national trade group. In 1997, he moved his business office to Sun Valley, Idaho, where he continued as executive director of the manufactured housing industry in the four western states until he retired in 2006. Soon, thereafter, he and his wife relocated to their retirement home at Entrada in Snow Canyon Country Club in St. George, Utah. Mix received many awards for his service in the Manufactured Housing Industry, among them: Excellence in Communications; National Award as Executive Director in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Arizona; Outstanding State and National Leadership for the MH Industry. In 2018, Gub Mix was inducted into the National RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana, for his outstanding service to the industry.
Mix is survived by his wife, Carol Mix, and three children, Steve Mix (Ginny), Brett Mix (Laurie), and Nikki Force (Ron); four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Mix was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and cruising the world as well as sharing his quick wit while entertaining friends with the love of his life, Carol. Everyone who remembers him is asked to raise a glass to celebrate the life to an unforgettable man and his life well lived.
Commented