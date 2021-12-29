Lolly Jensen, 88, passed away Dec. 5, 2021, after a short illness. Her sons Eric and Chris and brother Ralph and his wife Janet were frequent visitors during her illness.
She was born Gairda Lee Messersmith in Paris, France, on Feb. 13, 1933, while her father, Einar Messersmith, worked for Standard Oil. She and her family moved back to the United States in 1934 where they lived in Roselle, New Jersey. After graduating from Roselle High School in 1951, she attended and graduated from Bucknell University in 1955 as a member of the Phi Mu sorority and with a major in education. Upon graduation she married Michael Jensen, whom she met at Bucknell. Lolly and Mike raised three boys while living in Princeton. She was a devoted mother who attended Chris', Eric's and Andy’s multiple athletic events while at Princeton Day School.
Long Beach Island was where Lolly spent summers as a child and later built a family home in North Beach. After her divorce from Mike she moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, where she made many friends in the skating world. Lolly was a beautiful and passionate figure skater and worked hard at becoming a nationally known figure skating judge. Her vast talent for sewing made her known for her skating designs. She also worked in interior design and immersed herself in the world of antiques of all genres.
Lolly never forgot a birthday and she was a loving grandmother. She is survived by her brother, Ralph and sister-in-law, Janet, and their daughters, Erica Crowley and Kristina Ruta; sons, Chris, Andy and his wife, Mary, and Eric and his wife, Pam; and grandchildren, John, Garret, Sophie, Gigi and Penny. A private memorial will be held in her memory in January 2022.
