Gail Stone Darley (née Gail Stone) was born in Oxnard, California, on Feb. 9, 1945, to Bill Stone, a handsome Seabee, and Marie Frances Guilfoyle, a natty, sojourning saleswoman of ready-to-wear. Shortly after her birth, she road-tripped cross-country with her parents and her 11-year-old brother, Nick Clooney, who dropped her only once on their family’s way to Kentucky and Cincinnati, her parents’ hometowns. After stints in sundry cities, Gail returned to California, where she eventually starred on The Eve Arden Show, appearing in TV Guide as one of “The Class of ‘57” with other child actors of her generation (including the cast of "Leave it to Beaver").
A survivor of abuse throughout her childhood, Gail found solace, freedom, and joy in wild landscapes, and took great pleasure in exploring the mountains and oceans of the American West. In 1963, when she was 18, she moved to Sun Valley, which she said became the home of her heart. She worked at the Challenger Inn, lived in the dorms, and made some of the best friends of her life. Gail spent her 20s between Idaho, California, and Hawaii, working and playing hard, surfing, skiing, and falling in love. She made rent by waiting tables and by her expertise in live performance and television production; she served as a road manager and concert producer for her sister, Rosemary Clooney (with whom she lived from 8 to 18), taking special pride in the nonprofit concerts she later helped produce in memory of their beloved sister, Betty. She also worked on her brother Nick’s television show in Cincinnati, where she returned to care for her ailing mother. After her mother’s passing, she came home to the West again, where she met George Matthew Swaggerty, married and had her daughter, Mica.
Following her divorce from Matthew, she raised Mica in the Wood River Valley, where she owned a folk-arts consignment shop and children’s emporium called Potato Puddin’, located first in the current location of The Cellar Pub in Ketchum, and later on Main Street in Hailey. She married Max Thompson, divorced, and later reconnected with Chris Darley; Chris and Gail first met as children, on the set of Rosemary’s TV show, where Chris developed an immediate crush on Gail. They married in 1985, and remained married until her death in 2019, from complications of type one diabetes. (After she developed type one in 1982, Gail, whose response to adversity was always to advocate for others, became a diabetes educator, and eventually worked for the President of the American Diabetes Association.)
Gail was a beloved and involved member of the Wood River Valley community, organizing children’s bike-a-thons, running summer day camps for her daughter’s friends, producing concerts at Hop Porter Park, volunteering for The Advocates, and helping with the Wagon Days Parade. She won Wagon Days’ prize for Best Float in 2003 when she organized a gospel choir to sing its way down Ketchum’s Main Street. That she would combine great spiritual music with the glory of the Idaho mountains seemed just right, for Gail had a deep, sustaining faith in a loving God whom she believed formed the splendor of the music and the mountains alike. She held fast in the forgiveness and mercy of that God, and offered her help to others who had been abused or marginalized, opening her home and resources to those in need.
She was a spectacular mother and a superlative grandmother, and was very best friends with her daughter Mica, who was so stricken by Gail’s death that she (in grief, denial, and a misplaced desire to write the best obituary ever for the best woman ever) took way, way, way too long to publish this notice.
Gail is survived by her beloved family of local Idaho friends, including Gaye Nicholson, Sandy Harthorne, and Charles McWilliams; her brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Nina Clooney; her Roxbury bestie, Charlene Sarstedt; her next-gen SV fam: Lynne, Brighton, Chelsea, Jude, and their children; her Marymount girls; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Greg Dow; her former sisters-in-law, Beth, Kate, and Melissa, and their children; her nieces and nephews, Ada, George, Cari, Cathi, Carlos, Christi, Maria, Gabri, Monsita, Rafi, Christen, and Alex; her California cousins, the Dudenhoffers, who sustained her in childhood and all-night-road-tripped with her to Ketchum; her great, adored family of Kentucky cousins, kin, and friends; her husband, Chris; her daughter and son-in-law, Mica and Greg Darley-Emerson; and her granddaughters, Dylan Aniella and Grace Francesca, heirs to Gail’s gift with animals. Dylan and Grace loved their Mimi’s zoo trips, her songs, her ducks, her hugs, her Christmases, and her midnight-ramen parties.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Rosemary and Betty, her ex-husband Matthew, with whom she remained friends, and her beloved nephew Miguel Ferrer, who also made a home in the Wood River Valley.
Per Gail’s request, margaritas were raised to her in an intimate family gathering to celebrate her joyous, joy-giving life. If you have memories of Gail, Mica and her family would love to raise another toast with you: mica@aya.yale.edu.
