G.R. “Reed” Weaver, 93, a resident of Carey, passed away on Aug. 9, 2023, at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Reed was born on Oct. 17, 1929, in Bennington, Idaho, the son of Horace and Lyla Weaver. He was raised and educated in various towns in Idaho.
Reed married Nyla Wilde on Dec. 30, 1952, in Twin Falls.
He is survived by his wife, Nyla Weaver of Carey; two sons, Jerry (Susan) Weaver of Carey and David Weaver of Nevada; one daughter, JoLynn (Randy) Drage of Carey; one brother, Russell Weaver of Hollister; six grandchildren, Jake Weaver, Daniel Drage, Brandi Dingman, Cassie Lundergreen, Chance Weaver and Clayton Weaver; nine great-grandchildren, Ashton and Whitley Drage, Ryett and Talyn Weaver, Macee and Gage Dingman, Adley and Quincy Lundergreen and Silas Weaver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Evan, Max, Dee and Dar; sisters, Lyla, Lula, Lois, Hazel and Laura Bell.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Carey with Bishop Jeff Koudelka conducting.
Burial will follow at the Carey Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Higher Ground of Blaine County.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service, Gooding Chapel.
