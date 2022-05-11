G. Alann Krivor passed away on April 5, 2022, at the age of 87. Alann is survived by his wife, four children and a large extended family.
Alann was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1934 and moved to Pasadena, California, when he was a boy. After serving in the U.S. Navy as a journalist, Alann attended the University of Washington before settling back in Southern California. For several years Alann managed the Surf and Ski Shop in Hermosa Beach. While in Southern California, Alann married his first wife Roberta (Bobbi) Moore in 1963. He taught tennis, SCUBA diving, and began a career as a ski instructor in Big Bear Lake and Mammoth Mountain, California, before relocating to Sun Valley, Idaho, in 1964. Alann continued teaching skiing to notables like the Kennedys and cartoonist Charles Schultz under Ski School Director Sigi Engl. At the time most ski instructors in Sun Valley were Austrian, and Alann became the primary American instructor.
It was during his time in Sun Valley that Alann saw a need for housing and, subsequently, designed and built the first condominiums (a new concept at the time), including Canadian Club, Val De Sol, Four Seasons and Wildwood. He also began a career in real estate, establishing Resort Realty. Other passions Alann enjoyed while in Sun Valley included fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, and horseback riding.
He left Sun Valley in the early 70s and married the love of his life Mali O’Leary in 1975. He continued land development in Boise, Idaho, until 1977 when he and Mali moved north to Sandpoint, Idaho. Alann worked in real estate and land development under his company Rocky Mountain Land, eventually moving to Coeur d’Alene in 1991. Alann and Mali developed a passion for sailing and spent wonderful times with family and friends exploring Lake Coeur d’Alene on their boat Shibumi.
Alann’s goal in life was to help people realize their dreams of owning land or building a home, pairing the right people to the right property to enjoy what he and Mother Earth helped create for them. In 2010, Alann and Mali founded Skokomish Valley Farms in Union, Washington. Comprising 18 landowners, the 800-acre farm was designed as “a village around a productive farm.” Today the farm is reaching fruition through the families and young people on the farm. One of the residents, Anna Miller (13 years old), honored Alann and his visions with the ensuing poem:
Dear Alann,
You started this wonderful community,
And because of you, there is harmony.
You were always generous and kind,
And you would never leave anyone behind.
You gave us root beer and ginger ale,
And as I watched the hail,
Watched it falling and landing,
There you were, still standing.
Through all the impossible,
Together, we made it possible.
You changed our lives,
And now freedom flies.
Thank you for always being there,
We want you to know how much we care,
For the wonderful person you are,
We will always love you, even from afar.
In Memory of Gilbert Alann Krivor, who passed away on the morning of April 5, 2022.
Poem by: Anna Miller, written on April 6, 2022.
