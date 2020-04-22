Fred William Zauner III was welcomed into a new life in heaven at 7:20 a.m. on April 9, 2020. He had enjoyed his home at the Rogue Valley Manor in Medford, Ore., for a few years, having moved from Ketchum, Idaho, where he and his wife, Anne, resided since 1991.
Fred was born March 16, 1933, in New Rochelle, N.Y., the only child of Mrs. Virginia Hallett Zauner and Mr. Fred Zauner Jr. His father was president of the Rye Trust Co., and the Rye National Bank. Everyone Fred met quickly recognized his New York accent. He was a graduate of St. Lawrence University. He was always proud of his Austrian heritage and regretted never visiting Bad Ischl, Austria, where his family started the famous Konditorei Zauner. He was also proud of his military service in the United States Army.
Fred met Anne Barnett at a Republican meeting in Pound Ridge, N.Y., where they both lived. They were married June 9, 1984, at St. Mark’s Church in New Canaan, Conn., and held their reception at the Tavern on the Green in New York City.
After retiring in 1989 from Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States as a senior group account representative in New York, he and Anne moved to her hometown of Ketchum, Idaho. Golf was Fred’s game. He greatly enjoyed many rounds on the beautiful courses in Ketchum and Sun Valley. Other favorites were bridge, classical jazz, soaking up the sun, collecting stamps and coins, gardening, baseball, television, sudoku and breakfast at the Manor. His quick wit, humor and practical outlook on life will be much missed.
Fred is survived by his wife, Anne; daughter, Jennifer; stepdaughters, Michele and Audrey; stepsons, Steve and David; granddaughter, Lauren Brady; stepgrandchildren, Caroline and Camille Barnett, Grace and Madeline Barnett, Evan and Alan Ryder, Olivia King and Willow Lucas; and great-stepgrandchildren, Summer and Kaia Lucas.
