Fred Lindholm

Fredrik Krij Lindholm left our world on July 11, 2023, 10 days after his 95th birthday. He entered the world in Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen Island, Norway, on June 30, 1928, an island where his dad ran the coal mines for the Norwegian Mining Co. and is one of the furthest north cities on the planet. The family spent winters along the Mediterranean Sea--not a bad six months!
I am sure the parents had their hands full with Fred! Fred was in a Jazz band (which remained a passion until he left us). Fred and his teenage friends pissed off bridges on to German fish trains taking food to the Nazi troops during the occupation of Norway. He took a job on a freighter going to the U.S. as kitchen boy but had nice quarters on the ship because his family was upper crust. He had to return to Norway to serve the required two years of military service in post-war Germany and then got himself back to Los Angeles (warmer than New York) to go to a photography school. He supported himself by driving tow trucks--a lot different from the six red corvettes he later preferred! But he did charm some ladies up Topanga Canyon!
He had a family friend in L.A., Tom Christie. Fred was the worst influence, helping Tom skip classes at Stanford to go skiing at Alta. And on one of those trips Fred decided to go to Sun Valley; he heard it was great. The rest is history! Fred graduated from his photography school and started taking fashion shots of girls in bathing suits--you know he loved that! Then a chance came to be the resort photographer in Alta, and from that his reputation spread all over to the Western ski areas, including Aspen, Crystal Mountain, Snowbird, and finally Sun Valley where he made his home.
He drove his red corvettes all over the West to jobs that were featured in national magazines. His photography was different – taken with a Hasselblad 1000F camera that eliminated shadows and gave clear black and white images, or lots of blue, blue sky, unlike any other ski photographer. Plus, Fred could ski with the best of them and keep up, stop the skiers or models, as he prepared for the best shot. “Snappy” he was called as he just kept shooting until he had the best shot. He also did fashion/catalogue shots for Demetre Ski Sweaters and JD Sun Valley. Many of the most beautiful homes around the Wood River Valley and all over the world were shot by Fred for architects, builders and the owners he knew in Sun Valley. His photographic eye was the best!
And along Fred’s life, he married three times to wonderful women: Serena gone now, and Sydney and Bergitta, still friends of his to the end. And Fred had a 30 year companion in Pat Draper--another wonderful woman in Fred’s life. Fred loved women: young, old, as long as they were pretty, sassy, smart, and ready to have fun. And women loved Fred; he had many stories of tristes that he had with this one and then that one. As his best friend said “I have a thousand anecdotes and stories about my 60 years doing things with Fred, but many not printable.”
But Fred was a gentleman, too--linen blazers, wool blazers, khaki pants, blue button downs, kind and generous--and then he would swear like a sailor if you were an idiot in his mind. He did not suffer fools. His knowledge of our language was infamous, as he corrected all of us on our use of the American intricacies of pronouns and syntax.
Fred was a great friend. And he loved to entertain his friends. He customized an old Willy’s Jeep to be a gourmet picnic vehicle out in the Pioneers: fold-out table, swing-out grill, coals under every plate to keep dinners warm, high seats, and plenty of laughs and wine. He took care of every piece of the meal. It must have been his kitchen boy experience that made Fred such a great chef! He had leather helmets and World War II goggles to wear as he drove up to the designated picnic spots in the Jeep. Fred thought of everything, wrote down everything, and kept notes on who liked what. His photo albums are legendary. You would be talking, and Fred would say, "I have a photo of that." And it would show up attached to an email an hour later.
Fred, for the last several years, had many friends who had cocktails with him, each on our own night. He counted on those evenings to talk, laugh, share stories, and enjoy some social time. He had a list of who liked to drink what and was sure to have it on hand. He avidly read The New York Times daily and was always cutting out stories from the paper to give to whom he thought it might interest. None of us who were regulars know what we are going to be doing on our night now that Fred is gone. The list of friends could go on and on, and I know I have missed many who had many cocktails with Fred. We will all miss that call to come for drinks.
As Fred’s best pal Ted Teren said, “Wherever we were, Yucatan, Northwest Territories, sailing, flying, hunting, chasing debutants, no matter how challenging, his advice as to whether or not to proceed was always the same: 'Sail the ship till it sinks, Teddo!'”
Fred’s ship never sank. It is still sailing on forever in our hearts and memories. Fred was a friend to the end, and there will be no forgetting “Freddo,” “Snappy”, Fred Lindholm. RIP, and he would say “don’t ever stop having fun!"
There will be a memorial to be announced at a later date.
