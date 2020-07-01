Fred C. Bradshaw, 73, passed away on June 24, 2020, at his home, from complications of cancer. He was born Nov. 13, 1946, in Wendell, Idaho, the oldest of four children born to Reuben and Mary Bradshaw of Richfield, Idaho.
Fred and his family moved to Hailey in 1965 from Marysville, Calif. He graduated from Wood River High School in 1966, attended Ricks College and graduated from College of Southern Idaho. Fred married Norma Jean “Jeannie” Savelberg, Oct. 26, 1968, and together they raised five children. Fred owned his own business, A&A Audio and Security.
Fred was an active member of the American Legion and was serving as the commander of Post 24 in Hailey. He also served in many positions in the Boy Scouts, his favorite as scoutmaster, then in recent years he was on the board of the Snake River Council, now Mountain States Council. As a board member, he was serving as the chairman of the Camp Bradley Committee. He loved Camp Bradley and it shows in the many projects at the camp
His service to camp was not only in the physical sense but working with the boys during summer camp. He was the shooting sports director and many boys learned respect and marksmanship from Fred. His last project at Bradley was the upgrade of the shooting range.
He enjoyed helping his wife with the throwers on the high school track team. And they loved him. Fred didn’t know a stranger and was loved by so many. In his last days, he loved to trap shoot with his sons, Mike, Rick and Phil and many of their friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; their children, Mike Bradshaw, Rick Bradshaw, Sara Gorby, Dawn Adams and Philip Bradshaw; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Lloyd Bradshaw of Rexburg; two sisters, Linda Luskin of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Carolyn Watson of Vernal, Utah; and many extended family members and friends.
Fred will be remembered as a quiet giant, a friend to all and an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., today, Wednesday July 1, at the Hailey LDS church outdoor pavilion on Broadford Road, Hailey. Interment with honors will follow in the Hailey Cemetery. Please share a condolence, memory or photo and light a candle at woodriverchapel.com.
