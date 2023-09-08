“There was a star danced, and under that was I born.”
― William Shakespeare
Frank Evan Reed passed away peacefully at his home on the island of Roatan, Bay Islands, Honduras on Aug. 29, 2023.
A father, a grandfather, a husband, a friend. Everyone who had the pleasure to know him gravitated towards his natural happiness and authenticity. Receptive, loving and gentle, he expressed genuine kindness and made room for everyone who wanted to come along to join him in his adventurous life.
Mountains, sea and sky were where he lived and moved in this world. Being born in a Forest Service lookout in Oregon was the start of what would turn out to be an extraordinary life. He became a smoke jumper, a pilot, a dive instructor, a ski instructor, an outdoorsman, a world traveler. He was a natural born teacher and led by example. You could always trust Frank to help guide you in the right direction and in the right way.
We will miss your happy smile, your gentle voice, your innate sense of fairness, the flash in those blue eyes. Your imprint remains.
With gratitude, thank you dear Frank for all you gave to this world while you were passing through.
You left it a better place. Godspeed.
