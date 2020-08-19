Frank D. Halverson, 75, of Hailey, Idaho, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo and light a candle at woodriverchapel.com.
Updated: August 19, 2020 @ 2:13 pm
