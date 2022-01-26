Florence Spinnler

Florence Veronica Spinnler, of Boise and Hailey, Idaho, died of COVID-19 peacefully at home with her family around her. She was born to Rose and Aloysius Spinnler in 1932 in Lynbrook, New York, and was a graduate of Lynbrook High School. Florence loved adventure, and after high school she traveled solo through Europe. She moved out West to work on a dude ranch in Arizona in her 20s before moving to Missouri to go to nursing school and spend time with her sister’s family. She was Student Nurse of the Year at St. Mary’s nursing school in 1964. Upon graduation, Florence married, moved to Colorado and began her nursing career.
She was a woman who excelled in many areas at once. A caring and excellent nurse, a loving and dedicated mother to her two daughters, a horsewoman, craftsperson and outdoor adventurer.
Florence spent 35 dedicated years as a nurse in Summit County, Colorado. She loved caring for people, helping them to heal and feel better and provided love and support beyond the general practices of an emergency room nurse. Many patients contacted Florence weeks and months later with gratitude for her loving kindness and care.
Flo passed on many wonderful ways of navigating life; some of the greatest being her love of life, ability to trust and see the good in others and to do what you love even when it is difficult or unconventional. Florence appreciated and recognized the gifts that life brought to her and shared them with others around the globe. She was creative and curious and willing to put in the work needed to excel and get things done. Florence passed on the importance of spending your life doing something worthwhile and in service to others.
In her later years, Florence loved camping around the West in her VW Van and traveling to Europe. This included a pilgrimage to Medjugorje. She was a member of St. Mary’s parish in Breckenridge, Colorado, and a committed volunteer hospice nurse.
Florence’s life was altered after a serious car accident in 2000, although her loving spirit, positive attitude and quick wit was with her until her last moments. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa; her husband, Dave; two grandsons, Lucas and Jack; and her daughter, Joan; Joan's wife, Shannon; and granddaughter, Payton. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Ralph Spinnler and her sister, Evelyn Spinnler Unger.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Senior Connection in Hailey, Idaho.
