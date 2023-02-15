Eugene Harold Abrams (“Papa Geno”) made his transition to the spirit world, on Dec. 27, 2022, following a brief and complex series of health issues.
Born in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 21, 1934, to Max and Dorothy (“Dot”) Abrams, two caring, generous and philanthropic parents, who laid down the mantra of “family first” for Gene and his sister Patricia.
Then, after years of bachelorhood, while visiting the Shangri-la of Palm Springs, he came to find the woman he’d been looking for. He’d spend the next nearly 60 years with his cherished wife, Alexandra—first serenading her with his flamenco guitar, then raising a family with her and treating all like gold.
Gene dedicated lots of energy to the family business, USCP/Wesco, a wholesale distributor in Los Angeles. He drove 38 miles to east L.A., so the Abrams family could live in the Malibu countryside, with all the benefits and beauty a beachside lifestyle provides. There was perhaps no place more perfect to impart love for outdoors, sense of family and the pride that a keen topspin backhand brings, than that small community. Weekends were spent out of his car and away from the congestion of the big city. The sands of “Little Dume” became a refuge, as he enjoyed fun with family and friends. While idyllic in many ways, eventually the beach life in Malibu gave way to mountain peaks of central Idaho.
He discovered his passion developing and marketing products that grew from Alexandra’s book, “ABC Feelings”, which encouraged emotional literacy for children and adults.
He was a regular at Light On The Mountain Spiritual Center for the last 20-plus years and supported The Wood River Jewish Community.
He loved his garden. While many enjoy planting starters, Gene liked to start from the very beginning—with seeds. He called them his “babies” and carefully transferred them daily from the grow-lights in the greenhouse to the natural sunshine in the yard.
When it came to sports, there was perhaps no bigger UCLA Bruin fan than Gene. Be it basketball or football, missing “the game” was simply out of the question.
A common thread from the many sympathy cards received referred to him as being a great hugger. Many said, “I wish I’d spent more time with him.” His loyalty and priority was to his family. As Gandhi said, “My life is my message.” Gene really lived a life of being kind, thoughtful, supportive, loving and caring. He was blessed with the most satisfying life. Even to the very end, when he intuitively knew it was time to release the physical body and set his soul free.
Namaste, Papa Geno. You are loved and will be missed.
Gene was survived by wife, Alexandra Delis; sons, Jeffrey, Peter and Christopher Scott; daughter, Danielle Delis; “daughters-in-love,” Linda and Deirdre; and granddaughters, Alissa, Ashlyn, Catherine, Coriana, Julianna, and Olivia. Gene is also survived by his elder sister, Patricia, and niece, Debbie.
