Eugene Charles Biedebach, “Big Gene,” a resident of Palm Desert, California, passed away on Jan. 14, 2022, after complications with diabetes.
Gene was born March 21, 1927, in Pasadena, California, to Charles and Louise (Stroupe) Biedebach. The oldest of two sons, Gene was entrepreneurial and always had a job at a young age. Gene spent many summers fishing off the Manhattan Beach pier with his dad; brother, Doug; and friends. His parents beach house was just a block from the pier.
A short stint in the Navy in San Diego from 1945 to 1946 and Gene was off to USC.
USC was Gene’s alma mater, and was his favorite football team of all time, even when they lost a game. A member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, Gene met many life long friends there. Majoring in business gave him the incentive to have his own business one day. He met his future bride, Polly (Perry) Biedebach, during their days at USC, and they married in February 1950.
Gene and Polly raised their family in the San Fernando Valley where Gene started Woodland Hills Insurance. After 40 years running his own business, he sold the company and he and Polly retired to La Quinta, California, and Sun Valley, Idaho. Gene was an avid tennis player, golfer and hunter, enjoying many years of membership at the Woodland Hills Country Club, La Quinta Country Club, Elkhorn Golf Club, The Valley Club and, lastly, Marrakesh Country Club.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Douglas Biedebach; and son, Clark Charles Biedebach. He is survived by his wife Polly Perry Biedebach; daughter, Beckie Biedebach; grand-daughters, Lauren Biedebach Martin, Katie Biedebach, Allie Biedebach; and great-grandson, Grayson Martin.
At his request, no service will be held.
Commented