Esther Osenga, 94 of Shoshone, Idaho, died Dec. 10, 2021, at Lincoln County Care Center.
Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, at www.woodriverchapel.com.
