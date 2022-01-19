Esther Osenga, 94, of Shoshone, Idaho, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Dec. 10, 2021, at the Lincoln County Care Center.
Esther was born Esther Yost on Nov. 19, 1927, to Russian/German immigrants Henry and Marie Yost of Chicago, Illinois. She lived over 75 years married to the love of her life, Herbert Osenga. Esther and Herb grew up in Chicago, met as teenagers, and were married on April 13, 1946. They lived in Chicago until moving to Atascadero, California, in 1960. In 1968 they moved back to Chicago. In 1969, Esther received Jesus Christ as her Savior and was born again. She faithfully followed Christ as her Lord throughout her life. Later Esther and Herb moved to Pennsylvania where they lived for several years and then upon Herb retiring they moved to Arizona where they lived for 22 years. In 2012, they moved from Arizona to Hailey, Idaho, to be near their sons, John and Rick. For a short time they also lived in Pennsylvania so they could be near their son, Steve.
Together they had three sons: John Herbert Osenga of Ketchum, Idaho; Steven Osenga (Shirley) of Pennsylvania; and Richard Alan Osenga (Tricia) of Fairfield, Idaho. Esther leaves behind her husband, three sons, eight grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. Esther loved her family, and taking care of her husband and children was her life. Esther worked in various nursing homes through the years; she loved helping the elderly, and they loved her.
After our mother’s passing, we found a note she had written in her Bible that best sums up her life: “To my loved ones, I leave this book as the best heritage I can give. Study it carefully and you will find the way to peace & righteousness & happiness as I have in the Lord. If there is ever anything wrong with your lives come back to this Book as if it were a looking glass, it will clearly show you what is the matter and when & if you are lost in the world it will guide you home. Love, Esther Osenga."
A memorial service is planned for a later date. We invite friends to share a memory, photo, or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com.
