Eric never met a stranger. Every person in the world, to him, was just a friend he hadn’t met yet. He loved his dog, Leo, all things Budweiser, his job at Atkinsons’ that he held for almost 30 years, KISS, 60s music, Halloween, his golf cart that he was known for that he drove around visiting all his friends. You know who you are.
He didn’t even mind getting chemo because he loved the cute nurses. He was a soldier in his fight against cancer and never, for a day, did he think he was sick. Eric was only 51 years old and, in our hearts, he will always be forever young. I love you, honey.
