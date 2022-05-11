Emil Joseph Capik passed away at home in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 80.
Born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 1941, the son of first generation Czech/Ukrainian Americans Emil Capik, Sr. and Ann Druzisky, he grew up in Torrance and Redondo Beach, California.
He loved baseball and was in Little League. When he was 12, he pitched a perfect game while sick with the flu. Determination.
After graduating from North High School in Torrance, he headed to college in Utah where he learned to ski in the Wasatch Mountains. After graduating from college in the spring of 1965 with a degree in political science, he headed to Europe, bought a VW Bug at the factory in Germany, and drove around there with a buddy for the rest of the summer.
Skiing was his passion. People commented on what a beautiful, graceful skier he was. He literally floated down the mountain. In the fall of 1965, he landed in Sun Valley, Idaho with a job at the Sun Valley Inn Sports Desk. Perfect. There he met his future wife, Barbara Gilmore, who was also working for the Sun Valley Company.
He waited tables at the Ore House in Sun Valley where he soon became manager.
In May of 1969, Emil and Barbara were married at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Realizing his talent, in 1971 he was hired to start the first steak house in Boise, the Sandpiper. A year later, in May 1972, their one and only daughter, Elizabeth Anne (Libby), was born at the Sun Valley Hospital assisted by Dr. George Saviers.
Three months later, in 1972, he began his successful 50-year career in real estate, beginning at Resort Realty on Main Street in Ketchum and ending on River Street in Ketchum under Capik and Company Real Estate Brokers.
He always greeted folks with an enthusiastic smile. He had a talent for joking around; his wife and daughter, neighbors and friends loved it. He was kind-hearted, caring, easy going, and he always believed in living a balanced life. He worked for himself and he worked hard, but he also made a point to enjoy life and get up on the mountain as much as possible.
He always said (with a smile, joking around), “I’m a simple man with simple needs,” and that was basically true.
He is survived by his family that meant everything to him: his wife, Barbara; daughter, Libby, and her husband, Nick Maynard; and his three grandchildren, Gillian, Henry and William Maynard of Boston.
Donations in his name may be sent to Hospice of the Wood River Valley, P.O. Box 4320 Ketchum, Idaho 83340.
