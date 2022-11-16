Elizabeth Bliss Kammer Simon

"Betts" was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the second child of Chester Hascall Bliss and Ruth Nash Bliss. She attended Briarcliff College where she earned her voice theory degree. After her move to California, she took the first of several trips to Sun Valley on the ski train which offered round trip service from L.A. An avid skier, Betts became a regular on the local racing circuit on Dollar Mountain and a fan of the Sun Valley area, a love which lasted her entire lifetime.
She married Lowrey Kammer in 1951 and the couple raised four children in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. After Low's unexpected death in 1964 she married Mitchell ("Curly") Simon in 1966 and they moved to Los Angeles. With twelve children between them, Sun Valley became the ideal location to bring the large family for the summer, thus creating a second generation of Sun Valley enthusiasts.
When Betts and Curly decided to move to the desert area of Southern California, she became passionately involved with the Eisenhower Medical Center and soon became president of their ladies' auxiliary. For 20 years she worked tirelessly to organize their annual gala, "The Voices of Christmas," which was the Center's biggest fundraiser of the time.
Betts was a lifelong accomplished golfer. She spent countless hours playing courses all over the world with family and friends. In addition, she was a strong competitor in several LPGA pro-ams, her favorite being the Dinah Shore Classic in the desert.
When Curly died in 1991 Betts continued to travel between California and Idaho as she truly felt that Sun Valley was her second home. She became a full-time resident in 2017. She was an enthusiastic supporter of The Mountain Humane Animal Shelter, Eisenhower Medical Center, The McCallum Theater, The Living Desert, and numerous animal rescues.
Betts is preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, her brother (Charles Hascall Bliss), Mary Beth Simon Miller and Becky Simon. She is survived by Barbara (Brian) Simon Collins, Pat Simon, Mitch (Patricia) Simon Jr., Laurie Simon, Linny (Stuart) Smith, Deb Strachan (Andy Ferguson), Annie Simon, Lisa (Tom) Davis, Mark (Kristine) Simon, and Lowrey (Tami) Kammer, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to sincerely thank mom's two caregivers, Lydia Maramis and Paula Cooper, who took exceptional care of her for the last five years. Their devotion to her is so greatly appreciated. We would also like to acknowledge the guidance, empathy, and professional help we received from HPCWRV, our local hospice organization. Your input was invaluable, and we offer our heartfelt thanks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to HPCWRV or the Alzheimer's Association.
A memorial service for Betts will be held in 2023, the date to be determined.
Friends and family are invited to visit Elizabeth’s Tribute Page at woodriverchapel.com to share a memory or photo.
Commented