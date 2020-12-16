“Liffy,” Dr. Elizabeth Anne Hatch, daughter of the late Kenneth Hatch and Marsha Rich Hatch Ingham, passed away suddenly on Dec. 9, 2020.
She was the brightest of light and will be remembered for her fun-loving sprit, unique and stylish pizazz, intellect, beauty, irreverence and infectious laugh, but most of all the ability to love and be loved by many. Elizabeth’s light will burn on through the loving and rich memories of those who knew her and of those whose lives she touched.
Elizabeth was born on Jan. 14, 1977, in Bellevue, Wash. Her childhood was spent on the shore of Lake Washington in Medina, Wash. As a child, she traveled with her parents and brother on her father’s business trips, which took them all over the world. From those journeys was born her wanderlust and unceasing curiosity of places, cultures and the human spirit.
She was known as a “lifer” at The Bush School, where she attended grades one through 12 before graduating from New York University and later earning a doctorate in psychology. While in New York, she worked for The Film Library at NYU, Vanity Fair magazine and the Charlie Rose Show. She lived in Southern California for 20 years, where she worked as a researcher and producer at MTV before working with autistic children and families and in the field of recovery.
Elizabeth’s extended family includes dear friends from the many chapters of her life.
Her interests and passions included skiing Baldy in Sun Valley, music, especially Leonard Cohen, the arts, travel and, most of all, her beloved nephews and nieces. She had an intuitive knack for reading people and a natural affinity for the less fortunate, children, artists and free spirits. People from all walks of life could find a sympathetic ear in Liffy.
In 2015 she was joined in marriage to John Ortiz of Malibu, Calif., where she lived for eight years.
Elizabeth is survived by her mother, Marsha Ingham; husband, John Ortiz; stepmother, Cathi Hatch; stepfather, Kip Ingham; brothers, Michael Hatch (Alicia), James Hatch (Andrea), Sean Hatch (Troy Clark) and Ryan Hatch (Teresa); stepbrother, Justin Badger (Amy); stepsisters, Katie Laramore (Kevin), Heidi Stiteler, Kristi Espinasse (John Marc) and Kelley Ingham (Brad Jones); godbrother, Spencer Riviera; and godsister, Gloria Riviera Sciutto (Jim).
“Mourning the untimely death of the brilliant and lovable is one long encomium (praise) of a spirit that earth was not good enough to chain.”—Shelley.
