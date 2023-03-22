Einar Benjamin Hoff Jr.

Born in Calexico, California, to Einar Benjamin and Elizabeth Dubose Hoff, Ben spent most of his childhood living on the Midway Farm in Dyersburg, Tennessee.
He was of Norwegian descent, but a southern gentleman to all who knew him.
He earned a civil engineering degree at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was the president of Kappa Sigma fraternity and a member of the Naval ROTC program. He served as a Naval officer during the Korean War on the aircraft carrier Lake Champlain.
He married his college sweetheart Madora “Dody” Irion in May 1954.
He started his engineering career in Ohio and Pennsylvania. He would then move south to Cleveland, Tennessee, and on to Rockhill, South Carolina, where he worked for Bowater, Inc. He worked for Simons Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia, moving to Rust Engineering in Birmingham, Alabama, moving on to start his own business, Hoff and Associates. He became very well known in the pulp and paper industry. He received the Engineer of the Year award from the TAPPI Organization and attended the Harvard Small Business Program. He would continue his career in Birmingham with BE&K, moving to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to start a branch there.
In 1991 he would move to the Sun Valley area to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren. He worked with Power Engineers in Hailey, as well as consulting for Rader Companies out of Portland, Oregon.
One of his favorite pastimes was shooting skeet and trap. He competed in many tournaments throughout his life and became quite a marksman and Regional Director for the National Skeet Shooting Association.
He was a patriarch in every sense of the word. Family was his everything. He considered his four children his greatest accomplishment in life.
He is survived by his sons, Einar B Hoff III (Beth) and John Trygve Hoff (Kitty) of Birmingham, Alabama; daughters, Tara Irion Matteson (John) and Heidi Hoff Stearns (Peter) of Hailey; grandchildren, John Trygve Hoff Jr. of Birmingham, Alabama, Kjell Johan Ooms and Mia Delavan Ward (Danny) of Hailey, Idaho; Madora Ooms Lester (Cullan) of Ankorage, Alaska; Crockett Witt Stearns (McKenna Anderson) of Eugene, Oregon; Isabelle White of New York, New York; Fairbanks White of Fort Worth, Texas; Katie Matteson Cruikshank (Benny) of Sante Fe, New Mexico; Michael Matteson (Erika) of Anchorage, Alaska; and great-grandchildren, Murphy Jane Ward of Hailey; Sunny Mae Cruikshank of Sante Fe, New Mexico, and Oskar Klaar of Anchorage, Alaska.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Madora Irion Hoff; brother, John Haakon Hoff of Dyersburg, Tennessee; sister, Elizabeth Hoff Todd of Dyersburg, Tennessee; and granddaughter, Tatum Elizabeth Hoff of Birmingham, Alabama.
A celebration of life will be held in May.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley at hpcwrv.org, PO Box 4320, Ketchum, ID, 83340, or to The Senior Connection, seniorconnectionidaho.org
Commented