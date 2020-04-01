Ed Weil died on March 18, 2020, at the age of 90 after a brief hospital stay.
Ed always approached life with a glass-half-full attitude, which carried him through the challenges of his last years. He was born in November 1929 into an uncertain and volatile world, as today we again face a time of unraveling.
Ed was a beloved husband to Julie, father to Andy (Betsy), David (Susan), Bob (Libby) and Diane Roberts (Jeff), and grandfather to Haley Weil, Joe D’Attomo, Ellie D’Attomo, Rachel Weil, Sarah Weil, Ben Weil, Claire Weil, Laura Weil, Josh Roberts and Cody (Lauren) Roberts.
Ed grew up with his parents, Katherine and Edward, and older sister, Babette, in Highland Park, Ill., until he was 7 years old. His parents then purchased a 227-acre farm in Mundelein, Ill. Ed attended Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania for two years, and then after hitchhiking with a friend across the country enrolled in Stanford University, graduating in the class of ’51. After graduation, he was drafted into the Army and served on a base in South Korea during the Korean War. Ed and Julie were married on March 2, 1958, and recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. They first settled in Highland Park, Ill., and then moved to Andover, Mass., in 1967.
Ed loved to play sports—including skiing, volleyball, tennis, bike riding, fishing and golf—and coached his children’s Little League and basketball teams. He was an avid reader and an encyclopedic source of information. He valued the teachings of Judaism and taught Sunday school for over 25 years. And, he loved the outdoors and global traveling with Julie, and he introduced his family to the joys of the mountains in Sun Valley, Idaho, where they spent six months of the year after retirement.
There was a graveside service on March 23 at the Ketchum Cemetery in Idaho for close family members. Donations in his honor can be directed to Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger (mazon.org), the National Kidney Foundation (nkfi.org) or a local charity addressing community needs in this time of stress.
