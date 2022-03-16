Edward Watson

Edward J. Watson Jr. passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2021.
He was born Dec. 11, 1936, in Mount Vernon, Washington, to Ed and Faye Watson. His wife of 61 years, Sara Harriet (Williams) Watson, passed away Jan. 18, 2022. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Gudmundsson (Petur); his sons, Bradley Watson and Edward J. Watson III; cousin Mike Shea; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ed grew up in Mount Vernon and graduated from Mount Vernon High School where he was an outstanding multi-sport athlete. He later graduated from the University of Washington where he also played baseball as a left-handed pitcher. Ed became a member of Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) Fraternity at U.W. and after college married the love of his life, Sara, on July 18, 1959, in Seattle. After his service in the army as an officer, they moved their home to Mount Vernon.
Ed and his father owned and ran Northwest Olivine Mining in Hamilton, Washington. When they later sold the company to International Mining, Ed Jr. oversaw the company for several years until his retirement. They were both members of St. Paul Episcopal Church and during his time in Mount Vernon he served on the school board for many years. He was also involved in several local businesses.
He enjoyed many years boating in the San Juan Islands with Sara, and several summers they would go from Anacortes to Alaska through the inside passage. They later moved to Ketchum, Idaho, where they enjoyed skiing and spending time with their visiting family and friends. They would later spend part of the year in Maui but would always come home to Mount Vernon for the Christmas Holidays. Ed and Sara moved back to Mount Vernon in 2015 where they spent their remaining years.
Services were held for Ed and Sara on March 4, 2022. Memorials in their names can be sent to St. Paul Episcopal at 415 South 18th St., Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Please share your thoughts and memories of Ed and Sara at the online register at www.hawthornefh.com.
Commented