Erven Tafoya Lee Schlender (E. Lee Schlender) passed away at his home in Mountain Home, Idaho, on March 28, 2022. Lee was born in El Centro, California, in 1942 to Edwin and Linda Schlender. He was the youngest of three children, including his sister Jane Lines and brother Edwin Schlender.
Lee spent parts of his childhood in Quinalt, Washington, Reno, Nevada, and graduated from high school in Malta, Idaho. He was a member of the Idaho State University swim team and earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy, which served him well as he loved to be surrounded by friends and family, philosophizing and sharing good food and fine spirits.
Lee worked as a logger, farmhand and bartender to put himself through law school. He played guitar and sang in his band, Hoggie and the Blossoms, at the University of Idaho. Lee had a beautiful voice and could sing a mean Elvis tune. He went on to earn his juris doctorate from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1967 and began his exemplary career in law in the Mini-Cassia area but found himself drawn to the Wood River Valley and established a highly successful law practice in Ketchum, Idaho, in the late 60s. To quote a colleague and dear friend, “At the peak of his game, in the 70s and 80s especially, he was a force to be reckoned with. He took on some pretty big players represented by some top-notch trial attorneys and won more than his share.” He was certainly a bold character and formidable attorney. Lee took pride in representing the underdog, and he put his whole heart and soul into seeing that justice was served and his client’s lives were changed for the better.
Lee married Judith Lynn Jewell in 1968, and they had one daughter, Jennifer. Lee took his daughter hunting and fishing up and down the beautiful fields and hills of Southern Idaho, where he had since boyhood found peace and could, at least temporarily, take well deserved respite from the rigors of a demanding professional life. He was a private pilot and flew to courthouses and law offices throughout Southern Idaho, fighting for clients from Payette to Soda Springs. He often volunteered to fly patients to and from their medical appointments in other states.
Lee was very proud of his two grandsons, Corbin and Greyson, and spent time with them making jewelry and watching their sporting events. He was a talented and enthusiastic amateur jeweler and loved turning authentic gemstones from the Southwest into beautiful jewelry for his friends and family. He was a generous man and lent a helping hand to many people during his life. Shortly after Lee built his beautiful lodge near Mountain Home, Idaho, he was joined by his brother Ed, who also built a home a few hundred yards from Lee, and the Schlender brothers were able to spend the last decade or two of their lives as “next-door” neighbors. Friends new and old were always received at Lee’s home with grace and appreciation. He loved to entertain them with his guitar and singing, his bow-and-arrow range and, not infrequently, a glass or two of top-shelf distilled spirits. He was a dear father, husband, friend and champion for the little guy and will be cherished and missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Linda; his father, Ed; his lovely wife, Judith; and his older brother ,Ed. Lee is survived by his daughter, Jennifer; daughter-in-law, Kelly; grandsons Corbin and Greyson; sister, Jane Lines; nieces Carolyn Gardner, Linda Wilson, Marie Schlender, Theresa Masica and Diana Schlender; and nephews Tom Wilson, Danny Wilson and Brian Lines.
