Dylan James Heuring, 30, of Triumph, was fatally struck by a car on Highway 75 near East Fork in the early hours of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Born on April 13, 1991, in Hailey, Dylan had a contagious zest for living. He loved creating and playing his music. Music was Dylan’s great passion and allowed him to live in the music scene with confidence.
He also loved riding motorcycles and enjoyed movies, guns, hiking, and exploring in nature. He loved his mother’s pizza and could devour a whole one by himself.
So many people love Dylan. He made friends everywhere he went and had many long-lasting friendships. Dylan’s friends will all say that he was always there for them. If they needed a protector, he was there no matter what.
He was always trying to bring his friends a little happiness, or to help bring them back from a funk or depression. Dylan had a gift for helping others see things in a different light and to feel better. He was that friend that just being around lifted people up.
To many, he was the rock in their lives. He believed in honor and brotherhood and served as a shining light and calming soul to those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his mother, Juliet Amy, and stepfather, Dee Amy; his grandfather, Laurence Marshall, and several aunts, uncles and cousins in the Marshall family; his half-brothers, Jason Horton and Colin von Heuring and cousins; and the Von Heuring family—Randy, Gina, Shawn, Amber, and Tristin.
