Dusty passed away on May 6, 2023, at The Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the age of 61 after battling cancer for six and a half years.
Dusty was born to Steve and Portia Pruett on Dec. 30, 1961, in Twin Falls, Idaho. On June 20, 1982, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Lema.
Dusty was a dedicated airman in the U.S. Air Force from 1981-1988. He moved his family back to Idaho in 1988 and began his life as a husband, dad, uncle and friend in his forever home of Hailey,. Dusty never knew a stranger and will be missed by so many family members and friends. His proudest days were raising his children Matt and Katie. His greatest joy were his grandchildren, who we believe were his true medicine the last six years.
Dusty’s full obituary is listed within the Wood River Chapel website: woodriverchapel.com. Please feel free to leave a message or memory for Dusty’s grandchildren within his obituary.
Our hearts are broken but will slowly begin to mend just slightly knowing you are no longer in pain and finally reunited with your beloved dad.
Dusty’s Life will be celebrated on May 26 at 10 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, in Ketchum and will be followed by a graveside service in Hailey.
