Duane Adams

Duane J. Adams, a descendant of John Adams and a former resident of Hailey, Idaho, died on Sept. 8, 2022. He was 92 years old.
Duane's extraordinary creativity as both an architect and designer was exemplified when he worked for the California-based "Ray Watt Commercial Properties" and supervised several projects for them throughout Southern California. Among these were the beautifully appointed and well known Century Woods, Century Hill and Park Place Residences located in Century City, Los Angeles, California.
After retiring, Duane moved to Hailey, Idaho, and began working on a project in Flying Heart Ranch. The result was the beautiful "Dourali," located in Hailey. Subsequently, Duane returned to Los Angeles and lived in Belmont Village in Westwood. He died peacefully in Los Angeles.
Duane will be remembered for his profound intellect and extensive knowledge of music, art history and architecture. His infectious laughter, kindness and love of humankind were felt by all who met him. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
A memorial service to celebrate Duane's life is being planned.
In his memory contributions can be made to either the Sun Valley Music Festival or Mountain Humane in the Wood River Valley, Idaho.
