Dr. Edward Alan Miller

Edward Alan Miller, 75, died July 5, 2022, from injuries sustained in a mountain biking accident near his home in Bellevue, Idaho, on June 16, 2022.
Ed was born in San Bernardino, California, on April 9, 1947, to Carol and Edward D. Miller, no-nonsense people with a strong work ethic that Ed revered and emulated throughout his life. He spent his early years in Southern California, where he developed a passion for nearly every outdoor sport, along with an unparalleled sense of fun that self-admittedly bordered on mischievous. His sister, Jo Anne, who meant the world to him and vice versa both then and now, would never let him live down the time he ”borrowed” her hard-earned tips from a waitressing job without ever replacing them upon discovery of the pilfering. Ostensibly, the tips fueled one early adventure or another, but he paid back his debt to Jo tenfold with a lifelong unwavering friendship between the two that nothing could ever rattle. If you haven’t noticed a theme yet, Ed was a bit of a joy-seeking wild child, but in his latter teens, responsibility took hold as he began to internalize the refrain he would quote throughout his life: It was nothing the Navy couldn’t fix! He enlisted during the Vietnam War and honorably served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
He used the G.I. Bill to go to college and medical school at Howard University, then became a practicing M.D. in the early 1970s. He soon married Rita Allen in 1975, and a few years later they had one precocious-yet-doting daughter, Linda. Much as Linda hates to admit it, the apple did not fall far from the tree with the outside-the-box life lessons she will never forget, having Ed as her unorthodox and unforgettable dad. He moved the family from California to Idaho in the early 1980s so he could plot one adventure after the next in the beautiful wide-open spaces that defined the rest of his nature-filled life. Ed’s Idaho medical career included working at the old Moritz Hospital in Sun Valley and running his own practices in Mountain Home, Gooding and Fairfield, where he specialized in Emergency Medicine, General Surgery and Family Practice. He made many solid friendships in Idaho along the way, and special mentions go to longtime friends Connie Wilson of Fairfield, Mike Giordanengo of Donnelly and Jeff and Denise Ford of Hailey. He mostly lived and recreated in the Wood River Valley but relocated for several years to the McCall, Idaho, area because his thrill-seeking spirit was always eager for the next grand plan. He moved back to the Valley in 2020, settling in Bellevue. He picked right up with his old friends and enlisted them in constant fun. His favorite activities included skate and classic skiing, hiking, biking, climbing and kayaking. He got endless joy from participating in local and regional ski races with his “sports wife,” Brenda Spackman.
His love for dogs started young, but perhaps his greatest canine companion was Spencer, a rescued Australian kelpie. In recent years you might remember seeing Ed on the trails with his loyal “best boy.” Where there was one, there was the other with those two, a companionship that transcends lifetimes. His special friend, Karen Lukes, was smitten with both Ed and Spencer, a fact that was a frequent source of happiness for Ed, but he couldn’t hide his twinge of jealousy when Spencer was nearly as besotted with Karen as he was with Ed. He was a sweet dog who clearly had the same excellent taste as his human dad.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Miller Nicholson, and grandson, Bentley Danger Nicholson, both of Seattle, Washington; his sister, Jo Anne Lines, and brother, Jerry Miller, both of Highland, California; and Karen Lukes of Hailey, Idaho.
Ed’s ashes will be spread throughout some of his favorite trails and rivers throughout the West, alongside Spencer, who died in 2021. Whether you knew him or not, please think peacefully of him the next time you find yourself exploring this big, glorious world we are all so fortunate to experience.
