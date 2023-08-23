Douglas Wilfred Taylor passed away peacefully on Aug. 15 at home, surrounded by his family, after a long, courageous fight with cancer.
He was born in Santa Ana, California, to Lora Annie Bean and Wilfred Barton Taylor. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joyce Taylor Reynolds; and brother, Anthony Arthur Taylor. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Ann St. Clair Taylor; and sons, Stephen Douglas Taylor of Bothell, Washington, and John Robert Taylor (Amy Lynn Taylor) of Boise. He was especially proud of his grandchildren, Charles Mack Taylor and Cole Wilfred Taylor of Boise and Daria Ann Taylor and Max Stephen Taylor of Woodinville, Washington.
Doug was a true member of the California car culture of the 1950s, who liked nothing better than racing his favorite 1936 Ford three-window coupe around town and body surfing off the California beaches.
After graduating from Santa Ana High School, Doug joined the Marine Reserves. Following this gap year, he received his B.A. from Pomona College and MBA from Stanford University. In 1963, Doug married his college classmate, Ann St. Clair, and settled in San Francisco. Doug’s working career was spent in the Bay Area where he worked for Pacific Bell/ATT, managing computer software systems and overseeing the transition to all-computerized records.
Soon after his retirement, Doug and Ann built a house in Ketchum and moved here permanently in 1995 to take advantage of life in the beautiful Idaho mountains! Doug was an avid skier and loved skiing down all the black runs on Baldy, especially on powder days. He also enjoyed skiing the scenic north valley cross-country trails. Summer found him biking, hiking and playing as much golf as possible. He even had a few hole-in-ones!
Choral music was Doug’s passion. He was a founding member of Caritas Chorale and also sang in the St. Thomas Church choir, Anam Cara (based in Idaho Falls), and the small ensemble, A Few Good Men. Doug had a beautiful bass voice and loved hitting those low notes! Always an avid reader, he belonged to a men’s book club and enjoyed the ever spirited and often controversial discussions! Doug lived life to the fullest and loved spending time with his family and friends.
A service will be held on Oct. 7 at St. Thomas Church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of the Wood River Valley or to the St. Thomas Music Fund.
Commented