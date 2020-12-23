Douglas Reed Peterson, 71, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, at the pinnacle of a life that exemplified the wisdom of Russell M. Ballard, who said, “What matters most is what lasts the longest, and our families are for eternity.”
Doug was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Reed and Myra Peterson, and formed his earliest memories on his family’s sprawling farmland. Growing up, he regularly traveled with his family to the Ketchum/Sun Valley area to enjoy the outdoors and to compete in Little League baseball tournaments. As shortstop, Doug flashed his rare athleticism and won three state championships playing alongside his brothers on teams coached by his dad.
Even in his youth, Doug was wise beyond his years and possessed a humble, dutiful nature. To his siblings, Julie, Barry, Brian, Suzanne and Steve, he was an inspiration, a guardian and a confidant. They recall watching from the stands as he set state track records and became a star for Brigham Young University. What they saw when he ran were the qualities that defined his life: strength, persistence and grace. When the family fell on hard times, Doug was always ready to sacrifice anything necessary to help.
He was guided through life by a profound belief in Jesus Christ born of daily meditation and reflection on scripture. Yet his sense of conviction was somehow both steadfast and nonjudgmental. He was always searching, always open and always eager to connect with people of all faiths and backgrounds.
When Doug met his eternal companion, Jessica, it was his spirituality that drew her to him. Together, they formed the heart of a family that would grow to include five children, Nathan, Stina, Shaun, Ryan and Darren, whom they raised in Kaysville, Utah. He reveled in his children’s talents and interests, and his pride in them was apparent to all who knew him.
His jewelry store, situated in the heart of Salt Lake City, was more than a business; it was a place where customers were thought of as lifelong friends and visited often to hear Doug’s witty anecdotes and bits of wisdom. It was where countless family members, including his children, found their first job, learning the trade by the side of a true master jeweler who had honed his skills under the tutelage of his own father.
Few things brought him more vivid joy than Jessica’s incredible family dinners, where his gifts for storytelling and conversation made everyone feel welcome and loved. After finishing one of Jessica’s famous desserts, he would recline in his chair and proclaim, with deep satisfaction, “what a spread” the “decadent” meal had been.
In his later years, he became Papa Doug to his 11 grandchildren, who loved to camp with him at Redfish Lake, play games with him in his backyard and listen to his entrancing tales of faraway lands. He took every opportunity to be with them, no matter how far he had to travel to get there. His commitment to them was unwavering and unassuming, as if he could never imagine having it any other way.
Doug led an extraordinary life that overflowed with the riches of love, family and faith. He will be deeply missed, but we know his spirit will be with us to sustain and protect us—and give us a laugh—till we meet again.
