Donna-Rose Waller Rainey of Washington, Utah, 91, died Jan. 7 from conditions incident to age. She was born in Cascade, Idaho on June 8, 1929, the second of six children born to John Harvey and Velma Waller. She lived in and around Hailey from the time she was two years old until about 2003. She married Wordell “J” Rainey on October 19, 1947. He survives her passing. All six children also survive: Vike (John) Aaron of Rock Springs, Wyo.; Linda (Blaine) Hyde of Washington, Utah; Steven (Young Ju) Rainey of Boise; Kathy (Chris) Gibson of Challis; Rosemary (John) Fechser of Apple Valley, Utah; and Susan Rainey of Buhl. She also leaves behind three siblings, 29 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren, all of whom “call her blessed.” A celebration of her life was held in Washington, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 9, at the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Donations can be made to the National Home Funeral Alliance at https://www.homefuneralalliance.org/donate.html.
