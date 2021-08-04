Donna-Marie Catherine (Slodki) Hayes died Aug. 1, 2021, in Boise, Idaho, of ovarian cancer at the age of 76.
Born in 1945, her early childhood was woven into the fabric of two Polish/Czechoslovakian families in Binghamton, New York, where she wandered in nearby woods with cousins, bringing home snakes for fun and sassafras bark for grandma Stevenson’s tea. In grandma’s house, Donna-Marie was adept with a rolling pin, but was happiest hanging out in grandpa’s garage with wrench in hand. She had a natural ability to fix things and was motivated to create one over-engineered project after another.
Grade school years spent on a military base in Japan brought out her tomboy spirit and undaunted curiosity. She occasionally escaped family turmoil by scooting under the base’s chain link fence to visit a nearby farm for a few hours of peace, willing to pay the price of annoyed M.P.s and an irate father. Fiercely protective of her younger brother, Charlie, she learned to fight for the underdog, eventually championing the rights of abused children in Idaho and abandoned children in Haiti.
Donna-Marie married her beloved husband, Robert (Bob) Bryan Hayes in 1965. Their three children, Bob, Jr., Kendall and Justin were deeply loved, nurtured individually and collectively by a true mamma bear. As grandma to Spencer, Faith and Dutch, Donna-Marie treasured every moment she got to hold, cuddle, teach and simply be with them.
Confident and poised at an early age, Donna-Marie engaged dignitaries and the not-so-famous with ease, and as a San Francisco Bay Area mistress of ceremonies for entertainment venues, counted the likes of Ray Charles and Wayne Newton as friends. She had a sense of humor but wasn’t funny, was tolerant but intense. Donna-Marie’s energy and industrial-strength attitude made her dependable, but to some she was a pit bull. Her husband affectionately called her his “thorny rose.” Mostly, she was resourceful: building a Basque sheep wagon, writing a book about her experiences in Haiti, painting a portrait. Teaching and organizing made her happy. If she wasn’t productive, the day wasn’t complete.
Parlaying a globetrotting, military childhood into a love of adventure, she, along with Bob, explored the Silk Road from Xian to Istanbul, visited some 40 countries and took the road less traveled at every opportunity; horseback riding in Mongolia, sailing in the Straits of Magellan, trekking the Caucasus Mountains, and more.
Donna-Marie put herself through college, graduating from San Jose State University in 1966 with a B.A. degree in commercial art. She worked with leading advertising agencies, owned a graphic arts business and, with Bob, owned and operated Wild Rivers Idaho, a whitewater rafting outfitter. She was the first FUNDSY executive director, founded Child Abuse Law Mentors and Boise Watershed Exhibits, Inc., and served as a Boise City Public Works Commissioner. She served on the boards of the Saint Alphonsus Hospital Foundation, Project Haiti, Junior League of Boise, Boise Art Museum, FUNDSY and the Sawtooth Society. Her association with the Wonder Women, a group of high-achievers, gave her special joy and satisfaction.
Donna-Marie and Bob divided their time between residences in Boise and the Sawtooth Valley, but the cabin along Fisher Creek in the shadow of the White Cloud Mountains was nearest and dearest to her heart.
Donna-Marie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob; children, Robert Bryan Hayes, Jr. (Sarah), Kendall Catherine Koppenhafer (Christian) and Justin Stephen Hayes (Pamela); grandchildren, Spencer Bryan Hayes, Faith Christina Hayes and Dutch Fisher Hayes; and brother, Charles Stephen Slodki.
Informal gatherings to celebrate her life will be held later this year in Boise and the Sawtooth Valley. In the meantime, her ashes will be spread at the Fisher Creek homestead and at a remote lake in the White Clouds.
Donna-Marie’s family is deeply grateful to St. Luke’s Hospice and Caregivers Assisting Retired Elders (C.A.R.E.) for their expertise and compassion in tending to her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Project Haiti would be welcome. https://donate.saintalphonsus.org/ProjectHaiti-Donate
