Donald James Orr died at home of a heart attack with his wife at his side after a brutal year-and-a-half of fighting cancer. Don is survived by his wife, Terri Orr; his two daughters, Kali Orr (Daniel Hall) and Brittany Wise (Joe Wise); and five grandchildren, Kristoffer, Logan, Emmett, Rustie, and Carter. His family was his everything, and his favorite things to do was spending time with them doing their favorite things. He loved being with his girls and boys playing chess, backgammon, rummy, just simply cuddling on the couch watching movies and eating popcorn, and in summertime, going camping. Don was very dedicated to his work, always willing to go in and help. He worked 17 years at Chateau Drug and 11 years at Luke’s Family Pharmacy. He made a large impact on those he worked with.
Services for Don will be held at the Hazleton Cemetery 1980 E 850 S in Hazelton at 11am on Friday, April 30. Have appropriate face covering and remember to social distance.
If you are unable to make the service, go to https://my.gather.app/family/
donald-orr to stream the service (it will be available this day only).
